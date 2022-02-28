To the editor: Thirty-five million dollars! That’s a lot of money!
On Feb. 8, The Salem News reported that Salem would receive 35 million dollars as its share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Importantly, the funds must be used for projects — infrastructure, broadband, affordable housing, child care, public health, etc. All good things that Salem and most small cities often have trouble funding through their operating budgets. This is a wonderful opportunity, yet I have been hoping to hear more about the process, goals and voices that will heard in this $35 million conversation. I have four wonderings.
The first wondering is about process. The News quotes our mayor (full disclosure: I voted for Ms. Driscoll) that Salem is taking a “thoughtful approach” to spending this money. I have been wondering what that “thoughtful approach” is? I think the city always tries to take a “thoughtful approach” to spending money. So how is this process different? Is it more inclusive? Does it listen to diverse voices and perspectives? Have clear goals?
I also wonder about the use of the term “stakeholder.” The News reports that “the city has held meetings with stakeholders.” “Stakeholder” is a pretty vague word, but by digging through the internet I found that there is indeed a list of Salem folks who are official “stakeholders.” Yet, I wonder how someone becomes a stakeholder? How do you get on that list? There are some good people on the stakeholder list but maybe there should be a wider range of voices and perspectives, especially when $35 million is at stake.
The Salem News also quotes our mayor as wanting to “make real transformative change in the areas of housing, economic and jobs growth and connectivity for Salem residents.” I could not agree more. But I am starting to wonder what “real transformative change” is? What does it look like in Salem? How does it happen and how is it different from all the other changes the city is going through?
Finally, I am wondering how will the decisions about transformative change be made? Who will decide whether the ARPA funds should focus on housing or infrastructure or connectivity or child care or open spaces or job growth? My guess is that it is unrealistic to expect ARPA to support transformative change in every area, so what will the focus be? Who gets to decide?
Thirty-five million dollars in ARPA funds is an amazing opportunity for Salem. But I cannot help wonder if this amazing opportunity will get lost in the “day-to-day,” “business as usual” approach that tends to consume most of our attention. Just wondering.
Kevin Fahey Salem