To the editor:
I really feel, as we used to say, this world is going to hell in a handbasket. Smith College in Northampton has decided their School of Social Work will no longer use the world "field" in reference to any aspect of its program, as the word may have negative connotations with racism and slavery.
Does this mean we will have to rename baseball, football, soccer and any other "field"? How about Field of Dreams, field of corn, medical field, field the ball. Field is used in physics and in computer usage. What about battlefield?
Maybe Milton Bradley could invent a new game where you could get points for inserting a new word in place of field in all the areas where "field" is now used.
We've changed the names of sports teams, taken down monuments, marched in protest of just about everything, and I get it, but deleting the word "field" from our vocabulary, isn't that a little much?
Linda Vaughan,
Salem