To the editor: The earth is shaking underneath more obvious, more engaging crises.
Panels of experts working through the United Nations said in last week’s IPCC report: “To avoid mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure, ambitious, accelerated action is required to adapt to climate change, at the same time as making rapid, deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.”
This is no long-range forecast, it’s the fire alarm.
Our North Shore representative Seth Moulton recently revealed that he has other plans. In a Salem town hall he declared that nuclear fusion is our answer to climate change, even though, as he said, it will take several decades to even begin to generate power. He is also in favor of the natural gas-fueled Peabody peaker plant. He thinks that wind turbines do more environmental harm than good, and that we’ll be tearing them down in a few decades.
The fire alarm is ringing. Massachusetts has actually started bold climate action toward the use of wind and solar, and stopping the use of fossil fuels like natural gas. We need our representative in Congress to be supporting our vision by bringing home federal funding for our ambitious, yet utterly necessary, climate goals.
Our days are filled with immediate concerns . We can be vigilant about safety as the pandemic wanes, we can protest vigorously against the invasion of Ukraine – and we must ask our representatives to save the Earth for our grandchildren.
Nick Koulas Salem