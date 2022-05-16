To the editor:
The local print media as well as local and national radio and television media has missed giving attention to what is a threat to all who rely on heating oil. At an increase of 188%, most homeowners and renters are faced with monthly bills of at least $1,000 or more this coming winter. Additionally, President Biden's push to increase ethanol content to 15% will only benefit corn growers but saddle consumers with expensive repair bills from destructive chemicals to their vehicles.
We cannot blame Russia or Ukraine for this awful and shameful behavior of the oil companies and misguided policies of our current administration in Washington.
Martin Lian
Beverly