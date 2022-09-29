To the editor:
Thank you to Mayor Kim Driscoll and the city of Salem for the gift of the South River Walkway.
Completed a few years back now, this project has taken a blighted, unattractive and underutilized area of the South River and transformed it to something beautiful.
I imagine the first step of this project was the city of Salem purchasing the parcel of land off of Derby Street. Here the city built a beautiful park. The park gave access to the South River Channel walkway.
The park has many amenities. It has very nice green spaces consisting of grasses, shrubs and trees. There are many chairs and tables there. There is a water fountain. There is a beautiful granite sitting wall on each side of the park.
There is very good and attractive lighting at the park and also along the whole South River Walkway. There are three sitting swings at this entryway park.
For those interested in the history and the evolution of the South River, you will find carved stones showing topographical images laid into the walking area of the entryway park. These carved stones depict six particular years: 1700, 1780, 1798, 1851, 1897 and 1916. There have been quite a few topographical changes to get us to where we are today.
Efforts have been made to maximize public access to the water with the addition of a float, gangway and davit; all accessible from the entryway park.
As we walk east on the walkway from the park, some brick buildings go right to the edge of the seawall. Here, the city had to drive piles to create the walkway out over the water. The walkway is 10 feet to 14 feet wide, which is nice.
The north side walkway leads to the Congress Street Bridge. The bridge forms the east side of the walkway.
Then you turn right to the south side of the walkway. Here, the electric company property came right to the seawall. Here, the city was able to construct the boardwalk in a manner that permits access to the public that never existed previously.
Also, along the south side, there is a park that includes multiple sitting areas and a children’s play area adjacent to Peabody Street.
At the west end of the walkway, there is a pocket park and a very attractive green space between the walkway and the North Shore Bank property.
When I was in grammar school and high school, I kept my dory at the Congress Street Bridge Public Marina. This was in the 1950s.
In order for this project to come to fruition and be so successful, it must have required the collaboration of practically all branches of city government as well as federal and state agencies and representatives. It is appreciated how all of these agencies were able to work collaboratively to make this project such a success.
I tip my hat to Mayor Driscoll and the city of Salem.
Charlie Raymond,
Beverly