To the editor:
Applying the term “emergency” to our current climate situation isn’t strong enough. We are approaching a crisis that threatens everything we care about, one that dwarfs anything we’ve had to confront in our lives before. Whether getting hydro power from Canada works or not, Massachusetts needs to make green energy its top priority, leading the way for the rest of the country and thereby the world before it’s too late. That may mean windmills, that may mean solar panels on every building — how we do it doesn’t matter at this point as long as it gets done. We must be free of these poisonous fossil fuels before they doom us.
Anna Gooding-Call
Danvers