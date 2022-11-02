To the editor:
The “'No on 1’ groups accused of deceptive ads” story (Oct. 25), tells of the untruths being aired by opponents of Question 1. There is no way that the tax would be close to doubled for those who have to pay the extra 4% tax. And certainly not those who have a one-time sale of a home or business.
If a home is sold with a profit of $2 million, the homeowners most likely received a lot more. Profit is selling price less cost. For example, let’s say the owners’ home had sold for $3 million. After deducting the $500,000 allowed for couples from the $2 million profit, the taxable gain is $1.5 million. Assuming that this couple normally has $100,000 in taxable income, they now have $1.6 million taxable. Only $600,000 is subject to the additional 4% tax. That’s $24,000. If everything is taxed at 5%, the tax would be $80,000. Total tax with the additional 4% tax would be $104,000, not even close to double $80,000. I think the opponents need to go back to school to learn math. Or they have to stop being dishonest.
I’m also amazed to see that many millionaires have donated $1 million to defeat Question 1. To recoup that expense, they’d have to have taxable income of $25 million above the $1 million threshold. If they just had retained those funds in their investments, the earnings would cover the extra tax and they’d still have that $1 million.
Herb Harris, E.A.,
Peabody