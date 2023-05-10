To the editor: I read City Councilor Megan Stott’s letter published in The Salem News on May 7. I felt compelled to respond to her inaccurate assertions about the North Street traffic situation. There is nothing safe about the situation created by the city on North Street.
It’s not safe for riding a bike or getting out of a parked car. I grew up on North Street and it was always difficult to get out of a car when parked at the curb. You had to sit in your car and look at the mirror to make sure cars were not coming and it was safe enough to open your door to get out. Now it’s more difficult and more unsafe because cars have to park in the middle of the street and go through that same exercise.
There are very few people on bikes and it’s just as dangerous for them when a car door opens. Cars and bikes do not mix well at all on our main streets. Off road bike paths are the way to go and much safer.
Councillor Stott’s criticism of former Mayor Harrington for drawing attention to this situation is unfounded. Truth be told, Neil Harrington actually listened to Councillor Stott’s constituents. I’ve knocked on doors with him in Ward 6 and people are not happy with the North Street situation or the conditions of their sidewalks. People all over Salem are not pleased with turning North Street into a compressed and dangerous street.
I urge Councillor Stott to start knocking on some doors in the ward she represents. A lot of people do not share her views but do articulate their opinions much more professionally than she has in her letter. Councillor Stott is an elected official and not a political pundit. She can’t be both. Councillor Stott’s constituents deserve a representative who will listen to them and take their side on issues like the North Street fiasco. Ward 6 families and businesses expect more and deserve better.
George McCabe, Former city councilor, Salem