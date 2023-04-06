To the editor:
This message goes to the commonwealth. The students at Salem State are hungry. I have been an intern with MASSPirg students since December 2020 and in my time working with them the hunger and homelessness issue on the campuses of Salem State University and North Shore Community College is exploding.
I have broken down hearing some student’s stories, and seeing the hunger and homelessness issue in Salem really just rips the soul out of you. The cost of living in Salem is so high right now, students at Salem State University and North Shore Community are going hungry over the cost of textbooks and the lowering wages. I have fallen victim to the 37% of students that have struggled with food insecurity with the state. My sophomore year, I didn’t buy a lot of groceries my first month to fund surprise textbooks (I didn’t end up using three). I would go into the dining hall and ration out food for the day. However, my story was a temporary inconvenience. My friends around me struggle every day for groceries. How can we afford to live if our first month’s paycheck goes to funding just the books for our education?
Students can only do so much, we need action from the state.
Dear readers, please support the Hunger Free Campus Initiative, and please support efforts to stop the hunger and homeless epidemic infesting the North Shore.
Sierra Dearns,
West Bridgewater