To the editor:
On Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., the Salem Community Band will perform our 14th annual Summer concert at the Salem Willows Band Shell under the direction of Cynthia Napierkowski.
Immediately following our performance, the Salem Community Jazz Band, also under the direction of Mrs. Napierkowski, will perform from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
Rain location will be at the Salem High School Auditorium at 77 Willson St., Salem, MA 01970.
Please come out, support community music and the arts in the Salem Public Schools, and in general.
Music and the arts is more important than ever before.
Seth Mascolo,
Salem Community Band,
Salem