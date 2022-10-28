To the editor:
I wanted to address Ballot Question 2. Question 2 mandates that dental insurers dedicate 83% of all premium dollars collected toward actual patient dental treatment. It also promotes transparency in what dental insurers spend on salaries and other administrative costs. It will link any premium increases to the dental services consumer price index and the insurance commissioner shall disapprove any change to group rating factors that are discriminatory or not actuarially sound. This question is about consumer protection. A yes vote expands consumer protection laws that already exist for medical insurance companies. I would encourage support for Question 2.
John P. Fisher, DDS
Salem