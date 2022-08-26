To the editor:
This is an attempt to sway either Vladimir Putin or Volodymyr Zelensky to end this war. Parenthetically, I can’t remember Putin ever showing a human emotion.
No one wins a war, but this will be the last one ever. We are all too interdependent. It is said, “If someone sneezes in America, the world catches a cold.”
This war has unsettled countries around the world. No war happens in a vacuum. Just look at our gas price; our political unrest; the extension into Crimea; China vs. Taiwan; even Afghanistan is not peaceful. This war is sending ripples around the globe. Which explains, also, the movement toward authoritarianism around the globe. People crave a steady hand at the helm.
These two leaders need to hear the world’s opinion.
Therefore, on Sunday, Aug. 28, please observe International Peace Day.
By going to church and seeking God’s help for the Russian and Ukrainian people (the innocents), and/or gather with friends and family in home or yards. God is always there when you need Him!
In the afternoon, demonstrate in parks, on streets — wherever there is room to gather.
Remember — this will be the last war — God’s promise. Let’s gather with our brothers and sisters around the globe to end this war now.
Judith Clay Lichenstein,
Peabody