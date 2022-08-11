To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for Congressman Seth Moulton. There are numerous reasons why Moulton is the best option for the upcoming election. First of all, Moulton has experience — as a congressman, but also as a member of the Marines. Moulton uses this experience of service to aid him throughout his tenure in Congress, which is evident in his voting record and the issues that he has decided to tackle. For example, he sits on the House Committee on Armed Services and the Strategic Forces Subcommittee and has sponsored or co-sponsored bills on International Affairs, Veteran Affairs, and Armed Services issues.
In the current political environment, it is vital that whoever serves the 6th district is active, experienced, and service minded, all traits that Moulton possesses. Therefore, please consider voting in support of Seth Moulton and help him defeat his Republican challenger who has continuously used anti-democratic rhetoric and supports policies that limit basic rights of Americans.
William Bierwirth,
Beverly