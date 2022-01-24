To the editor: I own a computer and iPhone repair shop right here in Salem. Being within walking distance to Salem State University, I have served hundreds of students since I opened in 2015. During March of 2020, when Apple shut down all of its stores and students suddenly became remote-only, I remained open to help those who had nowhere else to go. I was responsible for fixing people’s devices that weren’t just a phone or computer, but a lifeline to their loved ones.
I had a customer whose smashed iPhone was unusable, and their grandmother was in the hospital with COVID-19. Apple was closed, nationwide. This iPhone was their only way of communicating with their family. They came to me in tears.
I fixed this iPhone.
But I will never forget the anxiety I had of the possibility that, even though I use the highest-quality parts that are available to me, this screen could be defective, and this customer may miss the final moments of their grandmother’s life, all because Apple refuses to sell us parts. This doesn’t have to be the case.
There is a bill in our Legislature that would give us the ability to buy parts directly from manufacturers, just like your mechanic can buy parts for your car. I’m calling on Massachusetts state legislators to support the right to repair legislation, S.166. Let’s set a precedent in the country that if we own a device, we should be able to fix it!
Andy Harding Salem