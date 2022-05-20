To the editor:
Like many recent letter writers, I, too, support the passage of the death with dignity bill called The End of Life Options Act (H2381).
The passage of this bill would assure that people who are terminally ill would not have to suffer needlessly and would die with dignity. It would Massachusetts the 11th state to do so.
I support this bill because I watched six members of my immediate family suffer horribly, mentally and physically, as they waited to die from either lung cancer or colon cancer. They had nowhere to turn for help. Please tell your legislators to support this bill to help alleviate pain and suffering.
Please help the people of Massachusetts.
Annette Callum
Salem