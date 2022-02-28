To the editor: I’m writing this letter to urge everyone to contact their representatives to support and pass the bill, The End of Life Options Act (H2381). Having lived through the tragic, painful suffering of my mother, who was a clearly terminal patient, and who would have benefitted greatly from this bill, I would not want anyone else to have to go through what she did. Ten states have already passed it, 70% of the people support it. Please contact your legislators and ask for their help in securing passage of this bill.
Arleen Silverlieb Swampscott