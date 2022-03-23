To the editor:
You never realize just how much you love your pet until it comes time to put them down. Help them through that last stage of their life, giving action to a thoughtful and loving decision. Despite the pain that sears through your being, ultimately you recognize the wisdom, compassion and humanity that comprises this act.
This analogy is clearly flawed if taken in its entirety. But may I say there is a piece of it that is universal. Pain and useless suffering are a horror that is always best avoided. I love my mother, I love my sister, and I love my friend. And I love my dog. None of them should suffer when an alternative is available.
Please give this issue your attention before it is upon you. The Death with Dignity bill, called the End of Life Options Act (H2381), is again before the Legislature, and it was passed on March 14 by the Public Health Committee.
Take a moment to contact these key legislators to support the passage of this bill: Rep. John Lawn, Co-chair, HealthCare Financing Committee, john.lawn@mahouse.gov; and House Speaker Ronald Mariano ronald.mariano@mahouse.gov.
Urge them to pass this bill so that Massachusetts can join the ten other states (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, etc.) plus Washington, D.C/. which have already done so.
Take care of this, then go out and live.
Betty Breuhaus
Marblehead