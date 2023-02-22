To the editor:
With the current rising costs of housing and living expenses, the homeless population in Salem was reported to have risen in number in August 2022. According to the Rehousing Data Collective, adolescents (unaccompanied minors) and young adults from the ages of 24 and younger are the second highest cohort to be experiencing homelessness. With there being a lack of safe and accessible transitional housing programs for young adults and adolescents, it is imperative that the city of Salem strategize how they will assist the future adults of the city so that they are able to live safely and contribute to society. Transitional housing programs and organizations such as Project Kompass, located in Lowell, can provide multiple resources for transitional age youth and young adult homeless individuals. Programs like Project Kompass can provide safe and secure housing as well as assist their residents with life skills, transportation, parenting support and so much more.
It would behoove the investors of the city of Salem to uplift the future by supporting the youth of today and donating to organizations such as Project Kompass so that more accessible, safe, transitional age housing and assistance programs can be developed in the city of Salem and other surrounding areas. Organizations like Project Kompass would create safer living environments for young adults to mature and learn important life skills that would be essential to a successful future for themselves and the surrounding community.
Nia Hernandez-Smith,
Salem (MSW student at Bridgewater State University)