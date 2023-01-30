To the editor:
We should not be breaking the bank — or the environment — to get through a cold, Massachusetts winter. (Re: “State regulators probe spike in electricity rates”, Jan. 23). We are too dependent on fossil fuels, whose pollution harms our health and the environment. Heating our homes is a significant piece of the puzzle: Burning oil and gas in residential and commercial buildings produces about 30% of Massachusetts’ greenhouse gas emissions.
We need swift action at the state level to speed up the transition to 100% clean and renewable energy and meet our climate goals. The 100% Clean Act, filed by state Reps. Marjorie Decker and Sean Garballey, will transition Massachusetts to 100% clean electricity by 2035 and clean heating and transportation by 2045. In addition to reducing our impact on the environment, transitioning to renewable energy could also help protect consumers from the volatile price of fossil fuels.
Ten states, including Maine, Rhode Island, and New York, have already passed laws to move to 100% clean electricity. Massachusetts should be next.
Lydia Churchill,
Environment
Massachusetts,
Boston