To the editor:
After attending Seth Moulton’s recent town hall on the phone, I came to these conclusions: He is a liar, he is a divider, he is a self-promoting hypocrite.
On his poll of the most important topics, the open border was not there. Neither was the drug issue killing thousands of Americans. He didn’t address the 16 largest cities with high crimes are all run by Democrats. He said we need immigration reform but he is in Congress and has done nothing about it. He says we need to fix the loopholes in the tax system but he is in Congress and has done nothing about it. He complained that Trump didn’t accept the election results but said nothing about Stacy Abrams. He complained about the filibuster but said nothing about Harry Reid. He said walls don’t work but said nothing about the wall Nancy Pelosi built around the Capitol.
In other words, he was your typical embarrassing politician who is correct about everything and the opposition is wrong about everything. My mother used to say, “People who don’t make mistakes don’t do anything.” She didn’t realize she was talking about Congress. Talk is cheap, do your job, do what is right for the people who are citizens of the United States. The illegals are destroying our country, our education. our way of life. Protect our borders.
Let’s stop blaming the other side and work together. Politics is the art of compromise.
Elliott Margolis,
Beverly