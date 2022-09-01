To the editor:
In less than one week we will know who the leading Democrat candidate will be for the 8th Essex district of Massachusetts. We are so fortunate to have so many outstanding candidates running.
As a Commissioner Emerita for the Mass. Commission on the Status of Women, I have worked with legislators on a daily basis, writing, promoting and gaining support for bills that are relevant to enhancing the lives of women and girls across the Commonwealth. I know how the process works and what kind of legislators make a difference in getting bills passed and grants awarded. With over 15 endorsements, including the Women’s Political Caucus, teacher and nurses’ associations and so many more, Terri Tauro is my candidate. I urge you all to do your homework and look at all the candidates and decide who you feel will work for you and get results that are relevant to our special home on the North Shore.
Thanks for listening and please vote for Terri Tauro on Sept. 6.
Penny Blaisdell,
Marblehead