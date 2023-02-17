To the editor:
As a parent of five foster children (three adopted) who attended our public schools, elementary public education teacher for 40 years, and as a member of the School Committee who went through a very challenging teacher strike of 11 days, I am writing about the right to strike.
It is illegal for teachers, firefighters and police to strike. It is against every fiber and professional DNA to strike. It is lose-lose for everyone. The scars and memories never go away. We have recently seen teacher strikes with some lasting one to four days of hard fought negotiations that run deep into the night and weekends.
Teachers are very human beings with families, bills, educational loans, and recertification course mandates. We know we will never be wealthy as public school teachers, but our unions work hard to preserve and protect wages, hours and working conditions. Big companies like Amazon and Starbucks are being challenged to unionize.
We know when we negotiate we will not get everything. Most wage increases range from 2% to 4%. Over my 40 years I took quite a few zeroes for raises. I am 75 and still working 34 hours per week to make up for the losses in paying for three masters degrees in education. I paid thousands of dollars each year out of my pocket for school supplies for the classroom.
So when it comes down to negotiations, we expect to be treated as professionals with families, mortgages, rents, colleges for our children. We should not have to do informational picketing, work to contract and not do extras like coaching. I have served at an individual local union office and on our MFT state board. We are professional and should be treated as colleagues and partners with school committees and mayors.
We had a total breakdown on all levels from Mayor Harrington, chairman of the School Committee, Superintendent of Schools Mr. Curtin, who fired our head football coach for playing Swampscott, and our local union president. It was a perfect storm of a total breakdown of “skilled professional leadership” on all levels.
This special election for mayor should be a template to see how the candidates stand on the roles of unions, strikes, and professional negotiations. Salem police, fire, teachers, and city employees must look at the lessons of the past as we head into the 21st century. We have not had a strike since the Harrington administration.
Mayors Usovicz and Driscoll worked amicably and professionally with unions. They did not get what they wanted but they worked together for the common good of the city we love. I urge the voters to reflect and assess each candidate. Education and public safety are the hallmarks and treasures of Salem’s past, present and future.
Thomas Furey,
Salem