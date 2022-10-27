To the editor:
After attending last Thursday’s George Peabody Legacy Awards event, I just had to share how wonderful I thought it was and how grateful I am that the Peabody Education Foundation does this.
I attended because I am good friends with a recipient, but I got so much more out of the event than just appreciating my friend’s honor.
The video testimonies that people offered and the speeches that both honorees and guests gave truly filled my heart, reminding me that some people really do appreciate teachers and recognize what they do for both our kids and our community.
In a profession where it’s rare to hear compliments and all too often that one hears criticism, teachers really need to be reminded that what they do matters. Everyone knows that teachers don’t go into the profession for the salary; they go into it because they have a calling and a deep commitment to wanting to give children everything they need to succeed in life.
I don’t think it’s inaccurate to say that these individuals are truly noble. For a brief moment in time during the pandemic, our country put teachers on pedestals, but aside from that, teachers have always seemed to be undervalued, despite the fact that, next to parents, they are the ones who can affect the future our society the most.
I applaud the PEF for having the Legacy Awards program and for working so hard to make sure that deserving teachers are honored.
Jodi Coburn,
Peabody