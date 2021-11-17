To the editor:
The safety and security of the public is always of paramount concern when developing operational plans for large-scale public events such as Salem’s Haunted Happenings festivities and support from our local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety partners is an integral part of our operational planning.
I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the many city of Salem employees, particularly from the Department of Public Services, for their help, assistance and advice as we planned and carried out our operational plans in support of Haunted Happenings 2021. Your expertise in preparing for this large-scale event and hard work in the months leading up to the finale was superb in every respect. You are vital to making Haunted Happenings happen — we could not have done our job without you — thank you!
This was my first Haunted Happenings event as Salem’s chief of police. I was extremely impressed with the extensive planning, teamwork and above all the willingness to get the job done displayed by the officers of this department, our city of Salem employees and our law enforcement and public safety colleagues. I look forward to working with you as we prepare for Haunted Happenings 2022.
Lucas J. Miller
Chief of Police
Salem