An open letter to
Sen. Elizabeth Warren:
Senator Warren, I do not intend to allege that you have lost my vote. You never had it to begin with and probably never would. I could never support any person such as you with your longstanding radical pro-abortion positions. That radical record is bad enough, but what most greatly upsets me is that your claim that Crisis Pregnancy Care Centers “torture expectant mothers.” So many pro-abortion advocates like you have over the years called pro-lifers like me hypocrites for “only caring about fetuses rather than the mothers who are forced to carry an unwanted child.” We have responded to such criticism by putting our money and personal resources where our mouth is by establishing and supporting the supportive centers that you so hypocritically decry. “Shut them down” you demand. How poorly informed you seem to be. For the record, let me set you straight.
Here in Massachusetts there are at 33 Pregnancy Care Resource Centers that offer emotional and physical support to women facing life altering decisions about choosing life. Each of these centers offer free and confidential services to women in need. They offer the following services:
- Self-administered pregnancy tests
- Options education
- Clothing, food and furnishings (for mother and child)
- Ultrasound/OBGYN referrals
- Parenting support
- Infant care education
- Community referrals
- Abortion recovery support
These services are making a sincere effort to provide support, emotional as well as physical, to women who face an unplanned pregnancy.
In addition to these supportive centers, Massachusetts has four shelters for women who need a place to stay during and after pregnancy. We care for these women and not only their innocent unborn children.
We do not cast judgement upon women who regret their decision to abort. We lovingly support them with at least 10 organizations for post-abortive women who ask for our help with the physical and emotional repercussions of their past abortions. If they need our support we freely offer it. We offer them no judgement and certainly not “torture.”
It is now the proper time that you, as our senator in Washington, D.C., fully acknowledge the gracious and unselfish support women deservedly receive in our many dedicated crisis pregnancy centers. Senator Warren, it is now time to abort your outrageous rhetoric. Tell the truth!
John J. Kwiatek,
Beverly