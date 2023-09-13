To the editor:
The news can be full of negativity and heartbreak. Even walking into the grocery store or driving down the street we can encounter grumpy or downright rude behavior from our fellow humans. Some days it can be hard to even get a smile from the cashier when buying a loaf of bread!
What has happened to kindness? Maybe we could all just put a little more energy into kindness. Could we please take some of the energy we put into being rude and grumpy, into being kind? We often go though our days blind to the fact that we each have the power to hurt and to heal. Everything we do has the potential to lift others up or crush their spirits.
COVID brought us a lot of fear and pain. We heard it everywhere, “He has tested positive.” COVID taught us that our time on this Earth is limited. Let’s try to be a little kinder now that we’ve had this wakeup call. Let’s be the kindness and look for the kindness in unexpected places.
Last week, as I was walking, I saw a man way up ahead crouched on the sidewalk. As I approached he suddenly stood, turned around, and handed me a four-leaf clover. It was a pure and perfect kindness. It made my day. Can we all just try harder to test positive...for kindness?
Wendy Linares,
Beverly