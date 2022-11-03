To the editor:
As an Afghanistan War veteran, I would like to thank Congressman Seth Moulton for all he does for the veterans of the United States.
As a combat veteran, I have been impressed with Moulton’s open and honest discussion of his own mental health; this has inspired others who are struggling with PTSD and other mental health conditions to seek the assistance they need.
Moulton has always been a vocal and active supporter of issues that affect veterans. Some of his recent accomplishments include:
- He introduced the Brandon Act, which will improve mental health care for active service members by making it easier for them to seek care and reducing stigma around it.
- He was responsible of introducing the 988 National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is now operational and includes a veteran-specific line.
- Along with the rest of House Democrats, expanded benefits to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed overseas via the PACT ACT. Republicans fought this every step of the way.
- He introduced the GI Bill Restoration Act to provide the families of Black veterans of World War II — who were denied their GI benefits because of racist policies and administrators — a transferable benefit that their descendants can use to attend college, secure housing, start businesses and build generational wealth. (This bill has not yet passed but is a huge step forward in righting this historical wrong.)
Veterans are at high risk of facing mental health challenges: 50% of veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress don’t get help, and 22 veterans or active-duty service members commit suicide every day.
Congressman Moulton’s plan to make mental health check-ups as routine as a physical for active-duty military and veterans would:
- Require annual mental health check-ups just like annual physicals. Mindfulness training is preventative medicine as pioneered today by the special operations community and other elite units.
- In addition, require a mandatory counseling session for everyone returning from a combat deployment within two weeks of arriving home.
- Fill all mental health vacancies at the VA and adopt a more holistic approach to treatment, including alternative therapies like mindfulness, exercise, and cannabis.
- Fund an ad campaign for veterans’ families to recognize mental health symptoms.
In combat you make sure you have a “battle buddy” to watch your back. In Congress, Congressman Moulton is our “battle buddy”.
Jeffrey Blonder,
Swampscott