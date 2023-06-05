To the editor:
Thank you, Danvers! We have lived in Danvers for many years, and we have always been pleased with our town services. Which we take for granted. But last Friday was the first time we had to call 911.
That’s when you really appreciate the importance of a well-run town.
We had an emergency where my husband needed to go to the hospital. (He is fine now!)
The dispatcher kept talking to me until the police, the Atlantic Ambulance, and the Fire Department showed up. And did they ever! The way they handled everything was amazing. Ever after the ambulance left, a few men stayed to make sure that I was doing OK, and to make sure the house was back in order. Not easy.
The staff at Beverly Hospital was exceptional, too, as always.
This reminded me what our emergency staff, as well as non-emergency staff, has to do every day of the week.
Thank you, Danvers.
Maeve Foley
Danvers