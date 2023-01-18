To the editor:
On Thursday, Dec. 29, an unfortunate three-alarm fire occurred at Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex displacing 40 people. Due to the tremendous response of our Beverly Fire Department and neighboring departments there were no human casualties, but unfortunately a few pets perished in the fire. I want to thank both our Beverly Fire Department for controlling and extinguishing the fire and keeping damage to a minimum, and Beverly Police Department for securing the site while an investigation into the cause of the fire was conducted. A great deal of gratitude to the American Red Cross for their initial response to the fire and assisting the fire victims by providing funds for securing temporary lodging, medicines, and other basic necessities. It’s the volunteers of the American Red Cross who were fantastic during the initial crisis and the Red Cross can’t do its great work without volunteers, so please consider volunteering for the American Red Cross. Thank you to Animal Control Officer Matt Lipinski for your compassion and assistance with getting the pets lost to the fire to their owners to allow them to grieve and to have closure. Thank you to Rehab 5 for your assistance keeping the first responders nourished during the fire.
I want to thank the following organizations for responding on a long holiday weekend and for being readily available to the fire victims after the fire: Beverly Bootstraps, Beverly Housing Authority, Lifebridge, Salvation Army, SeniorCare and the Beverly Council on Aging. These organizations are one of the many reasons Beverly is such a great community. I want to thank Senator Lovely and Representative Parisella for working with me to help a couple of displaced residents find temporary housing during the New Year’s weekend. Thank you to Mayor Cahill, Joscelyn Ruelle-Kersker, and Rani Jacobson for continuing to work with the residents to help find housing, to file claims, and to navigate through the many great agencies to get the appropriate assistance. I want to thank Cell Signaling Technology, Ryal Side Civic Association, Deb Ploszay and her neighborhood, Cathy Reardon of Serendipity Vintage Goods in Rowley and the many people who have raised or donated funds or offered furniture, clothing and household goods to the victims. Thank you Dave Gelineau and the same group of BFD firefighters who fought the Folly Hill fire, Erikk Elso, Derek Marshall, Mike Kraus, Mike Reynolds, Casey Degust, Arron Cole and, Pat McPherson, who helped move furniture from Rowley and Essex to the apartment of one of the fire victims.
I also want to mention how much of a pleasure it has been working with the Mscisz family and the Folly Hill Meadows management. They have been a tremendous help to residents to get into their apartments or to find other residents permanent housing and have kept in constant contact with the residents to check in on their progress. It truly takes a village or a great community like Beverly to help those in need during crisis.
With gratitude and thanks.
Todd Rotondo,
Ward 1 City Councilor,
Beverly