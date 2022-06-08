To the editor:
On behalf of the Northeast Arc, I want to express my deepest appreciation to everyone who supported the 2022 Evening of Changing Lives Under the Stars held at the stunning South Lawn at Encore Boston Harbor. The event raised close to $700,000 to benefit local children and adults with disabilities and their families. It was incredible being back together since we had to cancel the in-person event for two years due to the pandemic.
The evening included the presentation of the Changing Lives Award, which was created to recognize outstanding contributions of a community partner. This year’s award was presented to Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation, for her steadfast support of the Northeast Arc, and her work to promote equity, inclusion, and opportunity for people of all abilities.
The highlight of the event, as always, was the inclusive fashion show featuring local celebrities and dignitaries walking the runway with someone who is receiving or has received services from the Northeast Arc. It was an incredibly inspiring presentation hosted by our longtime ambassador, Kim Carrigan, co-host of Baystate Business on Bloomberg radio. Some of the celebrity models Kim welcomed to the runway, included:
- Lauren Baker, First Lady of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- RoAnn Costin, Philanthropist
- Julie Rainer Cummings, Northeast Arc Board Member
- Heidi Ellard, Vice Chair, Northeast Arc Board of Directors
- Jenny Holaday, President of Encore Boston Harbor
- Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies
- Rebecca Kraft, Art and Recreational Instructor, Northeast Arc
- Joan McGrath, Executive Director, PLAN of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- Andrew O’Donnell, General Manager of LifeTime Fitness in Peabody
- Jim Palleschi, Senior Vice President, Hub International New England
- Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health & Human Services for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Carolina Trujillo, Volunteer Engagement Director, Eastern Bank Foundation
- Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, Superintendent of Lynn Public Schools
- Chris Wayland, President and General Manager, NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston, and NBC Sports Boston
- James White, record-breaking running back with the New England Patriots
An Evening of Changing would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors. A special thank you to Encore Boston Harbor, Eastern Bank Foundation, PLAN of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, New England Biolabs, Ralph and Janice James, Quinn Brothers, One Digital, and Turkish Airlines.
Finally, I want to thank the more than 500 people who attended and supported the work that the incredible staff at the Northeast Arc do every day to help ensure those with disabilities are leading full, productive, and inclusive lives. The Northeast Arc is proud to serve 190 communities across Massachusetts and the thousands of individuals who call these communities’ home.
Thank you again for your support. We look forward to seeing you next year.
Jo Ann Simons
President & CEO
Northeast Arc