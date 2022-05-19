To the editor:
On May 4, community members came together on the grounds of the Peabody Institute Library for DanversCARES’ sixth Light The Night Purple Walk and Community Gathering. The event helps raise awareness about substance use prevention and treatment, promote health, healing and recovery, and erase the stigma associated with this disease.
DanversCARES assists youth and families in making healthy decisions by promoting a safe and healthy community, collaborating on programs and services, and leveraging resources. The Light The Night Purple event is another example how when we come together as a community for a common cause we can make a difference.
The event featured an incredibly powerful personal message from Lisa Fournier, a licensed practical nurse at Recovery Centers of America, a performance by the Danvers High School acapella group, Sky Wave, under the direction of Alex Grover, and closing remarks by The Rev. Pam Cochrane on behalf of the Danvers Interfaith Partnership. As in past years, the event ended with attendees holding purple luminaries in the air as a symbolic show of support for those in recovery.
The event would not have been a success without the help of our planning committee and many other people and organizations, including:
Event sponsors Recovery Centers of America, Danvers Community Access Television (DCAT), the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Kiwanis Club of Danvers, Lahey Healthy Behavioral Services, Maple Street Church, North Shore Bank, Rockland Trust, and St. John’s Prep;
Peabody Institute Library Director Noelle Boc for providing our gathering space;
The Danvers health, police, recreation and school departments;
Crafters from the Senior Center for making purple bows to hang at the event.
We are also very thankful that so many individuals and families came out to support substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery and to honor the stories and lives of those impacted.
Whitney McNeilly
Program Coordinator
DanversCARES