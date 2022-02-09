To the editor: Despite the lingering pandemic and its effects on public gatherings, Salem Children’s Charity held its annual “Salem’s Holiday Party” once again this past December. The days leading up to the gathering at the wonderful Hawthorne Hotel were nerve-wracking. As it turned out, Salem Children’s Charity has friends who will never, ever let us down.
So, what happened?
Last year’s (2020) efforts raised more than $24,000 in the eye of the COVID hurricane. It was amazing. Our incredible supporters made significant monetary donations, provided us with donated auction items, and added multiple generous bids to our online auction, surpassing all expectations. This year, 2021 saw them outdo themselves, as $43,500 was raised! This was made possible thanks to donors large and small, annua, and new. We cannot thank you enough!
If you are new to Salem, and not yet familiar with Salem Children’s Charity, you may ask how the money is distributed:
At Thanksgiving and Christmas, family gift cards for food and clothing, etc. were distributed throughout all Salem schools by the teachers and support staff who are very familiar with the needs of our children.
Several families experienced the horror of losing a parent. In a couple of cases the parent was also the breadwinner. Salem Children’s Charity was able to lend some comfort by covering short-term expenses for food, clothing and housing.
Funding for underprivileged children of Salem to attend educational/recreational/athletic activities in school and beyond was increased, allowing participation in programs such as the Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, Salem Little League, Leap For Education and other local organizations that do so much for our school children.
We have thanked our donors, but we need to thank our tireless volunteers for all their unselfish efforts behind the scenes. None of this would be possible without you.
On behalf of the Board of Salem Children’s Charity and the children of Salem, a heartfelt thank you to our donors, volunteers and to our magnificent hosts at the Hawthorne Hotel.
Brad Maloon Chairperson Salem Children’s Charity Salem