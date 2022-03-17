To the editor:
These are very difficult times, especially for health care workers. One of my greatest fears was that my 95-year-old mother would require hospitalization and I would be unable to visit her due to COVID restrictions.
On Jan. 2, my mother’s health required 911 (a non-COVID issue) and she was brought to Beverly Hospital emergency room. I was so reassured and impressed by the kind, gentle professionalism given by both the Beverly Fire Department and Northeast Ambulance. My mother was admitted to the Beverly Hospital emergency room. I could not be with her due to the surge in COVID cases. I was frightened — my mother never complains, so I knew she was in trouble. The emergency room nurses and correspondents were so kind to me. They assured me I could call as often as I wanted to inquire about my mother’s well-being. I called more than often! It was many many hours before a hospital bed was available for my mother. Finally, a bed was available, and I could be with my mother. Her first week in the hospital she was on the fifth floor of Johnson, and I could visit. The care she received there was beyond my expectations. We were at the height of a health crisis; lacking staff and surging COVID cases (AGAIN!).
My mother received the best and kindest care from these professionals. They were so compassionate and thorough while treating my mother’s health issues. During the second week, visitors were not allowed due to COVID. My mother was so sick, but she continued to assure me by phone that she was being so well cared for! Her nurses and doctors called me daily with lengthy updates on her health. I will be forever grateful for their thoroughness, kindness, understanding, care and medical knowledge. A shout out to a “Nick” at the nurse’s station, who saved my days by helping my mom and I connect by phone daily. We are so blessed to live in a community with such remarkable healthcare services. My mother is now safe at home, and we are so grateful to all of you. Thank you, may all your loved ones be so well cared for!
Margo Natalie Heigh
Danvers