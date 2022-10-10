To the Editor:
The men and women of the Salem Police Department work hard to protect the citizens of Salem 24/7 and 365 days a year.
Salem, of course, is no ordinary city as October brings in hundreds of thousands of tourists that are looking to celebrate Halloween in the Halloween Capital of the World.
Please take a moment to thank the men and women of the Salem Police Department for their hard work, especially during this crazy time of year when they’re all putting in overtime, in addition to their regular shifts.
Seth Mascolo,
Salem