To the editor:
We would like to thank our donors, sponsors, and community leaders for their great support of our A Night To Remember event on Sept. 15, 2022. It was a wonderful evening back together in person celebrating Lifebridge. We are thrilled we raised over $430,000 including a match from our honoree, Rose-Marie van Otterloo for the Fund A Need initiative focused on behavioral health.
Lifebridge fills a variety of needs offering shelter, community meals, drop-in resource centers, and supportive services across three physical locations in Salem (Seeds of Hope and Grace Center), Beverly (River House) and Gloucester (Grace Center). We also provide case management and supportive services to homeless individuals at the Recuperative Care Center along with Lynn Community Health 24 hours, seven days a week.
Lifebridge is committed to community case management where we provide services to over 200 formerly homeless individuals daily. This important work to keep people housed occurs at our Seeds of Hope Housing and the YMCA of the North Shore. Lifebridge North Shore is now providing services to more than 400 unduplicated individuals each day. We also have a Thrift Shop which is a revenue stream for our organization, as well as provides vital outreach resources for those we serve. Our innovative regionalization has allowed for streamlined systems for case management and services for our guests to achieve self-sufficiency and independence.
We truly appreciate your help in providing hope for our guests.
Lyn Freeman and Laura Tyrrell,
Board of Directors and Development Committee Co-Chairs