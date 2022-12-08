To the editor:
I wonder how many like myself, after going through a difficult illness or an accident that left you impaired, with the thought of thanking all of those wonderful hospital nurses and doctors who aided you in your recovery.
While I am in the hospital getting all of this care, I tell myself that when I leave here I am going to send a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolate to the nurses station, however, after weeks of therapy, you forget these thoughts and later, you forget all of that and move on with your life.
I am writing this letter to apologize to all of those wonderful folks who helped me recover and am thanking all of them for the wonderful care I received.
I thank those at Mass. General, including Dr. Harris, who saved my left leg when I broke my femur bone, and the wonderful folks at Salem Hospital for their care when I had COVID and pneumonia, and more recently, the great staff of folks at Lahey Clinic here in Peabody.
I praise all of you for the work that you all do for us that goes unnoticed with lack of appreciation. You are my heroes.
May God bless you all.
Bob Violette,
Peabody