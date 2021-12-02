To the editor:
The Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA) would like to express our sincere appreciation to the following businesses and individuals who very generously supported our fundraising event, Trivia Night, held at the Franco-American Club on Sept. 17. Thanks to those listed here, the evening was a huge success! Money raised is used to pay for veterinary care, food and supplies for the animals we rescue.
Donors of raffle items, services and/or food included the following businesses and individuals:
Camellia and Jill Auld; Backbeat Brewery; Pat Brochu; Nancy Buchanan; Sandy Burgess; Sharon Cook; Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff; City Councilor-at-Large Paul Guanci, Super Sub/Casual Catering; Bonnie Hannable; Ann-Marie Innocenti; Loyal Companion, Beverly; state Sen. Joan Lovely; Jim and Linda Lucas; Teresa Lucas; Joan Matton; Cheryl and Gary Mezack; Petco of North Beverly; the Paul Ramsdell Scholarship Fund; TM Turfscapes of Hamilton; Timmy’s Angels; Tina Roney.
We would also like to thank state Sen. Joan Lovely; state Rep. Jerry Parisella; candidates for City Council at-large Hannah Bowen, Brendan Sweeney and Rich Tabbut, for taking time from their busy schedules to attend our event.
We would also like to acknowledge and thank FOBA members/volunteers for all their hard work to help make this a successful event: Jill Auld, Pat Brochu, Sandy Burgess, Sharon Cook, Bonnie Currier, Bonnie Hannable, Christine Letterman (who made all the lovely centerpieces for the tables), Jim and Linda Lucas, Teresa Lucas, Cheryl Mezack, and Lisa Vince. Jim Lucas led us in trivia games that were enjoyed by all!
Paul Guanci of Super Sub/Casual Catering provided delicious food (some he donated), and staff at the Franco were very helpful. Lest we leave anyone out, we want to thank everyone in the community who helped make this event so successful by buying tickets, participating in the raffles, silent auction and being involved so enthusiastically in the trivia games!
Sincerely,
Heidi Roberts
President and founder
Friends of Beverly Animals