Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.