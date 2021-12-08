To the editor:
Early Thanksgiving morning, nearly 1,600 runners, volunteers and spectators took to the streets of Salem to start their holiday participating in the 18th Annual Wild Turkey 5-Mile Run.
On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, thank you to our participants for joining us for our 18th year. Your generosity and support of this annual event benefits youth programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, and for that we are truly thankful.
This year’s Wild Turkey Run was the largest race on the North Shore. We started in 2004 with 300 runners and had a high of 1,961 runners in 2015. This event has become a great holiday tradition both for locals and visiting family members.
Some interesting statistics from this year’s Wild Turkey 5-Mile Run:
-- For the 13th year in a row, women runners outnumbered men, 57.12% to 42.88%.
-- Runner ages ranged from 9 years old to 73 years old!
-- A winning time of 26:33 was turned in by the first-place finisher, Dan Chruniak from Beverly.
-- The female winner was Tara Chaplin from Lynn, in a time of 30:32.
Competitors joined us from across the country, representing 25 states and Canada. The states include: Massachusetts, California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Louisiana, Oregon, Hawaii, Wisconsin, Utah, Texas, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington D. C.
This great event could not be possible without the support of our community sponsors. Major sponsors include: New England Running Company, Institution for Savings, Pediatric Associates, Brooks Sports Co., Highland Dental Group, Peabody Essex Museum, Planet Fitness, The Cheese Shop of Salem, Merrimack Valley Physical Therapy, Herrick Lutts, Marblehead Bank, Hodan Property, ProWealth, PTW- Physical Therapy of Woburn, Moriarty & Associates, A & A Services Home Improvement, Spaulding Outpatient Center Salem, Doctor Disability Specialists, Salem Harbor Station, Align Credit Union, Merry Fox Realty, Tides Restaurant, Law Office of Gregory R. Richard, Tinti & Navins P.C., Butterworth & O’Toole Inc., Dunkin’, Perry & Perry Attorneys at Law, Johnson & O’Connor, North Shore Bank, Kaloutas Painting, John J. Walsh Insurance, Cataldo Ambulance, SalemHaunts.net, Law Office Of Casey L.Cochran LLC, and StephenOGrady.com.
Special gratitude to the many volunteers who donated their Thanksgiving morning and at the packet pickup to help out at the race: Beth O’Grady, Kelly Pheulpin, Carrie-Ann LaBrecque, Ellen Talkowsky, Ilene Simons, Carole Donnelly, Grace and Josenny Duran, Joanne Scott, Don Gallucci, Tom St. Pierre, Barbara Marino, Diana DeLeo, Evie Oquendo, Jennifer Noyer, Lisa Golden, Beth Griffin, Kerry Phelan, Lynn Petronio, Domingo Dominquez, Rich Tabbut, Kristen Hafferty, Robin Bernstein, Valerie Lajoie, Jenna Kee, Ella Howard, Paul Kuconis, Suzanne Clements, Meghan Emmert, Lauren Gabel, Jayvee Cruz, Yamily Vargas, Cailin Currie, Janet Emmons, Paul Cranney, Dave Drillis, Maria Orfanos, Al Cooper, John Landry, Claudia Keith, Nicole Goggin Laura Knight, John Myers, Jason Carraro, Kyle Hewson, Mike Fitzgerald, Billy, Katie and Charlotte Tracia, Ginny and Elliot Donato and the kids from the Boys & Girls Club. Thanks also to the great cheering group from the Salem Willows neighborhood.
Special thanks to the Salem police for controlling the traffic during the race to keep the runners safe, and to the many Salem residents along the route who cheered our runners on!
Again, thank you everyone for making this another successful Thanksgiving event!
Doug Bollen
Wild Turkey Race Director
Senior Advisor
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem