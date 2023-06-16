To the editor:
It has been well over a year since the town of Hamilton’s Master Planning Committee approached Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary having identified its property as a potential site for commercial development. The committee believed that a rezoning of the parcel could have a positive impact on the town’s economic development for years to come — growth that will support town services, schools, infrastructure needs, and much more. Recognizing the potential mutual benefits, the seminary was amenable to participating in that process. Not long thereafter, however, the seminary recognized that it needed to respond proactively to changes in higher education by renewing its mission and envisioning a more connected future on a smaller academic footprint. One component of this “pivot” is the right-sizing of the 100-acre 130 Essex St. campus in Hamilton that the seminary has stewarded for over 50 years. What started as a potential future benefit to the town and the seminary became a near-term reality.
The town and the seminary recognized that such development required a zoning overlay that would work well for the town and be attractive to potential purchasers. Therefore, we partnered with the town to engage both a real estate consulting firm and an architectural firm to provide comprehensive “best use” analysis and zoning recommendations that were released in April 2023 (see https://hamiltonma.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/4-20-2023-Reuse-Evaluation-and-Strategy-Abramson-Associates-Inc.-Gamble-Associates.pdf).
The primary purpose of this letter is to express our gratitude to the town for its partnership and to the residents of Hamilton for their participation in the public meetings that culminated in the report. We are also thankful to the residents who have attended recent Planning Board meetings. Residents’ involvement throughout this process is vital.
I would also like to share that since our initial announcement in May of 2022, the seminary evaluated numerous properties in Boston but terminated plans to move into the city. As our Board Chair Bishop Claude Alexander states, “We reaffirm our commitment to a greater role in the city of Boston that complements the good work our Campus for Urban Ministerial Education (CUME) has engaged in for decades. We also confirm our commitment to residential theological education.”
There had always been a chance that Gordon-Conwell would continue to fulfill its mission on part of the 130 Essex St. campus. Given our re-energized vision for focused residential learning, the likelihood of that transpiring has increased significantly.
The seminary cares deeply about the future of the property. It has been the beautiful setting in which we have trained students for service around the North Shore and the world, and it appears we may now become any new developer’s closest neighbor. The flexible zoning overlay we seek in collaboration with the town would maintain the character of the property while providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for mutual economic growth.
We continue to work in good faith for this “win/win” overlay. It is the most comprehensive option for the thriving of the seminary, the town, and its residents, and we look forward to working with the entire community going forward.
Ken Barnes
Gordon-Conwell Pivot Project Manager