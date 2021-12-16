To the editor:
On Nov. 14, Breathe Clean North Shore, an environmental conservation organization, held a day of action in Peabody to raise community awareness as well as to collect petition signatures in support of stopping the Peaker Plant planned in Peabody. More than 40 activists gathered outside the Peabody Court House, on the Danversport Bridge and canvassed the Sabino Farm Road and Danversport neighborhoods.
This is a note of appreciation to several restauranteurs who generously provided food to our group: Brothers Roast Beef and Pizza (Foster Street), Giovanni’s Road Beef & Pizza (Lowell and Lake) and Land & Sea (Lynnfield Street). They provided fresh and delicious food in abundance to feed a group of more than 40 activists from five organizations in addition to Breathe Clean North Shore, which organized against a new fossil fuel power plant proposed in Peabody that would pollute our air and worsen the climate crisis. Visit our sites at facebook.co/breathecleanns and breathecleannorthshore.org.
Susan Smoller
Peabody