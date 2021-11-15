To the editor:
I am so honored and grateful to once again have the opportunity to serve and lead our amazing city. To the voters who have placed their trust in me over the years, and to those who did not vote for me, I pledge to continue being a positive leader for our community, to advocate for an inclusive and welcoming city, and to oversee a local government built on transparency and professionalism.
I am heartened by the stamp of approval received on Election Day, a validation that my neighbors believe — as I believe — that Salem is heading in the right direction, and that we want a city that works for everyone and where everyone is treated with respect and dignity. This does not mean that we are a city without challenges – housing, infrastructure, schools, equity and the environment are all areas that have a prominent effect on day-to-day life that require local action. When there are disagreements – and there will be — I know that we can come together to make decisions that are in the best interests of our community.
The product of our collaborative efforts over the years has been a better Salem, where professionalism — not politics — drives our decision making, and where we constantly strive to create an even more innovative and inclusive government. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as the mayor of the city that I love. I could not be more proud of the many accomplishments that we have achieved together or more grateful for the opportunity to continue that work, leading our city forward for everyone.
To the hundreds of volunteers and supporters who made our campaign possible and helped us connect with thousands of voters, thank you. You gave so much time and energy to our effort and I will forever appreciate your support and your friendship.
Thank you, as well, to all of the candidates who campaigned to serve our community. Making the decision to run for office shows how much you truly care about your neighbors and the place where you live. Whether you won or lost, running for office is no easy feat and your participation helps to strengthen and diversify our local democracy.
Salem, I can’t thank you enough. I’m excited to continue our work.
Kim Driscoll
Mayor
Salem