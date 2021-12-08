To the editor:
I would like to thank Peabody Council on Aging Director Carolyn Wynn and her entire staff including volunteers for a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. It was provided Wednesday, Nov. 24, for take home. It was a turkey dinner with all the fixings, including desert. They also included a card and some small gifts.
We certainly appreciated Carolyn and the entire staff’s efforts. They did a great job. We also had a great Veterans Day celebration thanks to Judy Walker, activities director, at the Peter Torigian Senior Center.
Again, thanks to these wonderful people.
Philip J. Celeste
Danvers