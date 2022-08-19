To the editor:
The Friends of the Peabody Council on Aging Board held their “Welcome Back Barbecue” on July 14 at the senior center’s Jubilee Hall. Two years after the pandemic hit and after a national lockdown and curtailment of activities, things are finally back to normal thanks to Carolyn Wynn, Director, of the Peabody Council on Aging, Judy Walker, Activities Director, and Laurie Nadeau, Volunteers Director, Carol McMahon, Administrative Assistant, Michael Zellen, President, officers and board members of the Friends of the PCOA, and officers, staff and volunteers of the Peter A. Torigian Senior Center.
It was such a wonderful and joyous event. Everyone was welcomed back and felt right at home. It was truly a great day. Music with dancing was provided by The Golden Echoes dance band. Lunch was cooked and served by members of the Friends of the PCOA Board and staff and volunteers from the senior center. It consisted of barbecued cheeseburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, and an ice cream sundae cup. That is not all.
After lunch, further entertainment ensued which consisted of a great comedy show starring a very funny comedian, the great Johnny Pizzi. We wish to thank the following Friends for such a grand and wonderful day: Michael F. Zellen, Russell E. Bowden, Kaellen D’Amour, Judith Enos, Gayle A. Cavanaugh, Sandra DuPont, Catherine E. Morrocco, Ann M. Blazewicz, Marion J. Bowden, Bruce Gradwohl, Joseph A, Mendonca , Carol A. Murtagh, Dorothy A. Bonfanti, Rita S. Edry, Elliott S. Hershoff, Andrew M. Metropolis, Gitadevi R. Parmor.
Philip J. Celeste,
Danvers