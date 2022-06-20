To The editor:
On behalf of the planning committee, I want to thank everyone who supported the Healing & Unity Experience (HUE) held at Danvers High School on June 4, 2022. The goal of this event was to bring people together to share cultures and promote friendship. We surpassed this goal with well over 500 people in attendance.
HUE featured a variety of groups, organizations, and entertainers from diverse cultural backgrounds coming together to share with the residents of Danvers. Attendees had the opportunity to learn and interact at different tables/activities on-site as well as enjoy a free lunch provided by one of the food vendors.
HUE was created and hosted by DanversCARES and the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, because Danvers, like much of the country, has been divided by a lack of understanding of others, misinformation, and an inability to accept others that don’t have the same skin color, sexual orientation, gender, and religious or political beliefs. We hope that attendees learned something at HUE as well as developed a deeper appreciation for the differences among us.
The event would not have been possible without a generous grant from Boston Bridges Initiative. Additional financial support was provided by Eastern Bank Foundation, Cataldo Ambulance Service, Danvers Community Council, Danvers YMCA, Great Point Wealth Management, Northeast Arc, and North Shore Bank.
The event also would not have been possible without the people, including dozens of students from Danvers High School, who volunteered their time and talent.
Finally, thank you to the more than 500 people who attended to support the work that DanversCARES, the Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, and the Danvers Public Schools are doing to unite the Danvers community.
Thank you again for your support.
David Thomson
HUE Planning Committee Chair
Danvers