Dr. Dutrochet Djoko, chair of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, shows AJ Burnett and his daughter, Grace, 11, a few African items and handicrafts during the Danvers Healing and Unity Experience, or HUE, at Danvers High School on June 4. The event, sponsored by the human rights committee and DanversCARES, was aimed at celebrating diversity in the community and supporting mental health, with various activities for all ages.