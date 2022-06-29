To the editor:
The SEEM Collaborative and SEEM Prep Program wants to thank Heather Palm and Glen Magna Farms for again hosting our beautiful graduation ceremony on June 8. The SEEM Prep Program is a public day program in Wakefield that serves students ages 14-22 with intellectual, social, emotional, and behavioral needs with a functional academic and life skills curriculum, therapies, social-emotional support, and vocational training, to support students’ transitions into their local communities as adults.
For many years, Glen Magna Farms, Endicott Park, and the Danvers Historical Society have graciously offered their support to SEEM Prep in hosting work placements for students. Students learn valuable vocational, social, and transitional skills under the direction of a job coach, have the opportunity to earn a paycheck through the school, and in time, will prepare for independent employment or continued job supports in their adult placements upon completion of the program.
Family members, school district personnel, and SEEM Prep staff enjoyed a memorable afternoon recognizing the hard work and accomplishments of our seven graduates. It is a blessing to have partners who recognize and value the importance of an experiential education in the community. We are so very thankful for Glen Magna Farms and others who advance our mission of serving exceptional students and fostering their growth, flexibility, and independence.
William McDonald,
SEEM Collaborative,
Wakefield