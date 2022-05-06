To the editor:
The irony in Brian T. Watson's April 28 column "The slow death of journalism" is that the people most in need of heeding the alarm about the dangers of a nation without newspapers won't see it -- either their communities have lost a paper or they simply choose not to subscribe.
In their new book "100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting," Brookings Institute Fellow E.J. Dionne and the Kennedy School's Miles Rapoport argue that democracy will be strengthened if voting were made mandatory. So long as we're dreaming idealistic dreams, I propose that our nation divert a portion of its budget (the cost of a jet or two?) to provide every home with a subscription to a local paper. No one will benefit from a free press when there is no press. (How lucky we are in Salem to have The Salem News!)
Rod Kessler
Salem