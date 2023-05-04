To the editor:
Recent events demonstrated clearly that only one group of people will be able to qualify to run for mayor and that person would have to be a person that can check at least three or more on the Woke Scale of Justice. The city of Beverly is a business and not some activist playground.
The city of Beverly is in the business of providing quality services at the lowest cost possible. Public safety, education, and sidewalks and roads are all within their responsibilities. The position of leading this effort requires a person with business expertise, and the focus to drive operation efficiencies on both the city and school sides of the budget.
My opinion is that the days of electing a mayor via a popularity contest cannot be afforded by the taxpayers of our community.
The position requires business skills, and a full understanding that the top job is to provide the best services at the lowest cost. This person should not be engaged in social reengineering, remodeling City Hall or giving away Briscoe for pennies on the dollar.
The failure of the mayor and the council (less the Ward 1 councilor) as well as state representative to secure a speedy resolution to the Bridge closer on Bridge Street is an embarrassment and a safety risk.
Instead, the focus must be on quality services. Fixing our roads, streamlining the city government function, as well as determining what we need to do differently to improve the performance of our well-funded schools. So the first thing we need to do is reject the Charter Commission recommendation of four years for a mayor, and we should adopt a city manager format going forward with a six-person City Council. What do you say?
Jim Modugno,
Beverly