To the editor:
The climate crisis is here. Climate refugees seek asylum at our borders. Americans are drowning in their homes. Tornadoes destroy houses, businesses and lives. Our elders are left to die alone in hurricane-induced blackouts. Fires have obliterated entire towns. Heat-related deaths are staggeringly high. And that is just here in the United States, the richest country in the world.
I have two young daughters. I need to do whatever I can to help ensure they can grow up, that they can be happy, on a healthy and peaceful planet. It is possible. It is possible to set aside corporate greed, petty ideological bickering and two party no-good politics.
Now is the only chance we have to take a stance against climate catastrophe.
When it comes to federal funding and resources, Congress cannot “afford” to ignore climate change. A deficit would be the least of our problems in the world to come.
Readers — if you agree with me, contact Seth Moulton today and everyday until he doubles down on supporting the reconciliation bill in full — Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. Call now and tell him we need federal action on climate change (978 531-1669). Together, we hold the power to create a better future.
Representative Moulton, your constituents are awaiting your commitment to fight for us and our futures. Be bold, for my daughters, and yours.
Johanna McEvoy
Salem