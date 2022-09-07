To the editor:
Many things or symbols in our modern era such as the “cloud” on the internet, and the “Caduceus” symbol of medicine have their origins in the Old Testament of the Bible. The cloud in the computer age is where all data is stored or uploaded and retrieved or downloaded on our devices. The Caduceus is a staff with two snakes twisted around it with a pair of wings at the top. You see it at hospitals and on doctors’ white coats.
In the Old Testament during the time of Moses, around 1440 B.C., God appeared to him to bring His people out of slavery from Egypt. Exodus. God appeared to Moses and led them for 40 years in the desert under a pillar of a cloud to protect them by day and fire by night. At Mount Sinai, God appeared to Moses and a giant cloud covered the mountain. Thunder and lightning ensued and God gave Moses the Ten Commandments. The Israelites became impatient as Moses was on Mount Sinai so they worshipped the golden calf. Moses returned and threw down the tablets. Later God appeared in a cloud after forgiving the Israelites and re-ratified the Ten Commandments. In their 40-year journey in the desert, Moses erected the meeting tent. When Moses wanted to speak to God directly, and only he could, a cloud column would appear. In the New Testament, God speaks of His Son Jesus Christ from a cloud in the Transfiguration.
In the book of Numbers in the Old Testament the Israelites complained bitterly to Moses of their food, water and everything else. They wished they never left Egypt where they were slaves for generations. In punishment God sent seraphs or serpents, which bit the people and many of them died. After they repented, God told Moses to make a seraph/serpent and mount it on a pole, which he did — a bronze serpent — and have the people who were bitten look at it and they will live, which they did. Thus the symbol of the medical profession, the Caduceus. Hence the cloud on the internet got its basis from the Old Testament of the Bible when God was always present protecting Israel on its Exodus journey for 40 years. (It took that long because of their stiff-necked-ness) and when He spoke to Moses and the assembly. The doctors and hospitals which display the Caduceus come from the book of Numbers , both in the Old Testament. The Transfiguration comes from the New Testament of the Bible.
Remember when you switch on your laptop, smartphone, desk top or any other device that connects to the internet, you will know where or why the word “cloud” came from. When you go to a hospital or see a doctor that has the staff with two snakes winding around it and wings at the top you will know why you were healed. It is because of Almighty God.
Philip J. Celeste,
Danvers