To the editor:
Why over 20 years ago that the rail link between Boston’s North and South Station was not incorporated into the big dig? The big dig fiasco was only meant to address the concerns of the people who drive into or through Boston for work or whatever. Did the big dig promoters ever consider the North South rail link? Did the big dig promoters ever consider other forms of transportation like the bicycle? Hence, getting in or out of Boston on a bicycle must be inter-moded with public transit due to the fact that Boston is surrounded by water, limited access highways, bridges and tunnels, a hardship especially if you live up in the North Shore, that is the only way in and out of Boston. Never mind circumventing going the extra long way out via the road where the Encore casino in Everett is located. A death ride what most experience bicyclists call it. Yes, the original study of the North/South rail link was canceled by former Republican governor Mitt Romney during his administration and the initial phases of the big dig. Shame on you Mitt for canceling the study.
Over the last 10 to 15 years, there has been such a boom in building high-rise apartments, condos and other towers with different types of occupancies. Hence, more and taller buildings in the central core of the city means more people coming in and out of those buildings. What does that tell you? More traffic, more congestion on the downtown streets. What has the MBTA done to address the central core, with its lack of rail infrastructure not added on in that central core of the city since early 1900s? Why has the MBTA also not addressed commuter rail electrification (and I mean old proper improved technology of overhead wire and or third rail) that would be needed to power, let’s say electrical multiple unit train sets similar to subway cars in preparation of that North/South rail link? Instead the management prefers battery hybrid approach that would end up costing more in the long run. A move made similar last March to the abandonment of electric trolley buses in Cambridge, Watertown and Belmont.
If that North/South rail link was built you would have almost a painless shutdown of the Orange Line. Hence if you look at a commuter rail map of Boston and a subway map of Boston, you would see that the commuter rail and the Orange Line are running for the most part between Oak Grove and Forest Hills parallel to each other. Except for the commuter rail, there is that pesky gap between North and South stations. A few of the Orange Line stations, a temporary platform could have been built like at the Orange Line station of Bunker Hill Community College. Instead the MBTA is embarking on spending over $20 million to an outside vendor bus company to make substitute shuttles to replace the Orange Line. Buses that would get caught in the downtown central core traffic. Do you think that car drivers would obey the signage by not driving in the dedicated bus lanes? How much more would that cost to enforce by transit police? Please note that the Back Bay commuter/Amtrak station is very near Chinatown/Tufts Medical Center stops. Perhaps incorporated in the North/South rail link construction there could be temporary crossovers in that central core of the city that would connect in the future of another Orange or even Red Line or limited Blue Line shutdowns like a crossover between the Blue Line coming to Lynn to the commuter rail line station at Lynn likewise.
We have put too much money into highways going in and out of Boston, thus creating further the city of Boston into an automobile stop and crawl travel wasteland.
Rebecca Martin,
Salem